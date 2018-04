European cross-country star Taylor wins top prize

Charlotte Taylor was awarded the top prize, the President’s Cup, for finishing sixth in the European Cross-Country Championships when Nene Valley Harriers held their 2017/2018 presentation of awards at the Post Office Club on Friday.

Evie Hemmings completed the clean sweep in the Under 11 girls age group picking up all three awards - for track, road and cross-country.

Award winners were:

TRACK

Under 11 Girls - Evie Hemmings

Unddr 11 Boys - Oscar Tomaselli/Fraser Boole

Under 13 Girls - Katie Marsh

Under 13 Boys - Donovan Capes

Under 15 Girls - Fran Fenwick

Under 15 Boys - Freddie Fraser

Under 17 Girls - Jasmine Allen

Under 17 Boys - Ronan Rawlings

Under 20 Ladies - Lydia Church

Under 20 Men - Callum Crosby

Senior Ladies - Emily Maltby

Senior Men - Martin Tinkler

Veteran Ladies - Andrea Jenkins

Veteran Men - Julian Smith

ROAD

Under 11 Girls - Evie Hemmings

Under 11 Boys - Kyle Warner

Under 13 Girls - Lottie Hemmings

Under 13 Boys - Sam Oakley

Under 15 Girls - Olivia Mead

Under 15 Boys - Matt Dowling

Under 17 Girls - Josie Fortune

Under 17 Boys - Callum Dalliday

Under 20 Ladies - Imogen Woodard

Under 20 Men - Oliver Bowling

Senior Ladies - Laura Grimer

Senior Men - Robert Brownlee

Veteran Ladies - Philippa Taylor

Veteran Men - Barry Warne

Marathon - Chris Wright

CROSS-COUNTRY

Under 11 Girls - Evie Hemmings

Under 11 Boys - Noah Fell

Under 13 Girls - Lottie Hemmings

Under 13 Boys - Harry Hewitt

Under 15 Girls - Katie Tasker

Under 15 Boys - Harvey Hancock

Under 17 Girls - Josie Fortune

Under 17 Boys - Aaron Hunt

Under 20 Ladies - Imogen Woodard

Under 20 Men - Bradley Allen

Senior Ladies - Emma Randall

Senior Men - Mike Chapman

Veteran Over 35 Ladies - Ruth Jones

Veteran Over 40 Men - James Farrington

Veteran Over 40 Ladies - Sophie Wilkinson-Hargate

Veteran Over 45 Ladies - Lindsey Lister

Veteran Over 50 Men - Sean Beard

GENERAL

Junior Clubwoman - Alex Stubley

Junior Clubman - Kia Harrison

Unsung hero - Sally Pusey

Mike Barnsdale Cross-Country Award - Charlotte Taylor

Presindet’s Cup - Charlotte Taylor

