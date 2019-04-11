Early promise from the PAC youngsters

Have your say

Peterborough Athletic Club started the outdoor track and field season by holding an open meeting at the Embankment on Sunday.

The event attracted competitors from all over the county and provided young PAC athletes with an opportunity to shine.

And they didn’t disappoint.

Anthony Catherwood cleared 1.72m in the Under 15 high jump to achieve an English Schools qualifying standard.

Max Roe also achieved the English Schools qualifying target in the Under 15 80m hurdles with a time of 11.9.

Also impressive in the hurdles were Charlotte Dunstone (Under 17) with a time of 12.4 and Jack Wheatley (Under 13) in a swift 14.33.

Lewis Wiles (Under 15) led his 1500m race to win in a time of 5:04.06.