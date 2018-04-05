A promising start for young Harriers

A trio of talented young Nene Valley Harriers athletes got their outdoor track seasons off to a flying start in the Corby Open meeting with personals bests all round.

Megan Ellison is likely to feature prominently in the clubs’ senior squad this summer, and the 18 year-old placed seventh in a competitive 1000m with a time of 3:07.6 shaving a tenth of a second off her previous fastest time over the distance.

Former Peterborough 5k Grand Prix winner Lance Hemmings is at the head of a Nene Valley dynasty with his daughters Lottie and Evie both starring for the club in the winter cross-country leagues, while his son Louie has been impressing at the junior parkrun held in Central Park on Sunday mornings.

Cambridgeshire Under 15 cross-country bronze medallist Lottie tackled the 2000m at Corby finishing as second girl in a time of 7:19.80.

Meanwhile 11 year-old Evie Hemmings advanced her 600m best by nearly five seconds when finishing in 2:07.02.

Nene Valley are looking forward to an exciting season of track and field as they aim to win the Southern League Division One title for a record-breaking thrd time in four years.

The club are also entering a ladies team in the British League for the first time, and hope to follow the men into the higher echelons of the league structure.

The Eastern Young Athletes League is likely to continue to be a happy hunting ground for the Nene Valley youngsters, and the East Anglia League will provide an opportunity to showcase the strength in depth of the club.

The Eastern Masters Athletics League will see the older athletes competing against their peers from across East Anglia.