A case of safety-first for elite marathon man Scott

It was a tale of two cities for Aaron Scott on Sunday.

Since being announced as one of the elite athletes at the London Marathon, his stock has risen considerably and race organisers all over the country are eager to have the Stamford-based runner toeing their start lines.

As such he was able to make a late choice between the Cambridge and the Great London Half -Marathons, both of which beat the snow.

Scott chose Cambridge, finishing third in a modest time of 1:09.40, but spent much of the race running well below his top pace as a precaution against a niggle.

The race became embroiled in controversy as top Cambridge and Coleridge athlete Jack Gray ran as a late replacement for his work boss. Despite emailing the event headquarters in good time before the race to explain, the organisers were unaware and Gray who was first over the line in 1:06.52 was promptly disqualified and victory was handed to William Mycroft of Enfield and Haringey AC.

The 24 year-old had not planned on finishing the race, but when he knew he was on for a good time found it impossible to stop. He came clean within seconds of crossing the line, but this was not enough to prevent the story from becoming national news.

Lincoln Wellington AC member Scott had arranged for Gray to pace him for the first eight to ten miles, but as he explained his progress was hampered.

Scott said: “I’ve got some problems with my hips and glutes - everything is really tight and I don’t think the snow helped last week. I got to about two miles and knew it wasn’t going to be my day, so just tried my best to finish!”

As well as defending his friend Jack Gray on social media Scott spoke about the controversy.

He added: “Jack won. He borrowed a friend’s number as originally he was going to pace me for eight to ten miles at five-minute pace, but after I dropped back he obviously decided to just run the whole thing.”

Stamford Strider Jim Morris finished fourth, and second Over 50 with a 1:17.09 clocking with Bushfield’s Brian Corleys and Simon Hearty of Yaxley in hot pursuit coming home 53rd and 54th in an identical time of 1:17.24.

Hannah Chapman of Bushfield Joggers also enjoyed a good run finishing as second junior lady in 1:33.17.

Two former Nene Valley Harriers athletes enjoyed memorable runs at the Big Half Marathon in London.

Chris Wright shattered his PB finishing 20th in 1:08.42, seven minutes behind race winner Mo Farah.

Jordan Foster, who ran for Nene Valley last year, also ran a huge personal best of 1:26.28, a time that was fast enough to qualify Foster for a place on the championship race startline at the London Marathon.