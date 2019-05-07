Another trophy for the Borough Under 15 girls team

Peterborough Rugby Club’s Under 15 girls team wrapped up their domestic season on Sunday (May 5) with victory at the Kettering Sevens - their seventh tournament win of the season.

And they breezed through the event without conceding a single point, beating Kettering 45-0, Cambridge 32-0, Newark 47-0 and then Newark again, this time in the final, 33-0.

The trophy was added to sevens crowns they’d previously won at Towcester, Royston and Northampton Saints, along with a 10-a-side tournament at Newark and XV-a-side cups in Sudbury and Northampton.

“I’m so very proud of these girls,” said coach Paddy Murray. “They’ve worked so hard and they’ve had great results all season. They’re a fantastic bunch, they really are.”

The Borough girls have lost just twice in 51 matches during this campaign, with one of those defeats being the game that knocked them out of the National Cup, by the eventual champions, who they’d earlier beaten in a friendly.

“Is this the best Under 15 girls team in the country?” added team manager Simon Potter. “They’ve certainly got a good claim to it having beaten both of the National Cup finalists. Whether or not we are can be debated. The one definite, though, is that we need a bigger trophy cabinet!”

Just one event is left now as the girls head to Dunkirk in France to take on the best that mainland Europe has to offer.