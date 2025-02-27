Another dome sweet dome for top city tennis club

The new tennis dome at the City of Peterborough Tennis Club.

​City of Peterborough Tennis club have opened up a third indoor court at their Bretton Gate base.

​The champion club now boasts six courts in total, three inside purpose-built domes and three floodlit outdoor hard courts.

The third indoor court was installed at a cost of £190k even though the dome itself was donated to the club by Wimbledon.

The annual running costs of the dome are around £20,000, mainly for electricity, annual servicing and creating a sinking fund to cover the cost of replacing it after 20 years.

The club is always happy to receive new members. There are several membership options including adults, juniors, students, coaching only, mini-tennis coaching, touch-tennis and wheelchair tennis.

The Bretton Gate facility is also home to Peterborough Town Cricket Club, City of Peterborough Hockey Club, City of Peterborough Squash and Racketball Club and City of Peterborough Bowls Club so multi-sports memberships are also available.

The tennis section runs mens and ladies teams in the Hunts and Peterborough League and in the LTA Cambridgeshire League & LTA National League.

The club plans to hold an official opening ceremony for the third dome in the summer.

"The dome is a big investment for the club,” a club spokesman said. “it's been a fantastic team effort and something we should all feel very proud of completing.”

More information at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/CityofPeterboroughTennisClub