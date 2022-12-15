Anna at the double on David Lloyd Tennis Club Finals Day

MIxed doubles finalists, from left, Harshida Kanabar, Stve Cross, James Cottam, Anne De Trojan.

De Trojan won two titles, while Kanabar reached all three finals available to her, winning one of them.

Kanabar lost to Trudy Sulyman in the ladies singles 6-2 6-3, but in the ladies doubles she paired up with DeTrojan to defeat Lucy Li and Tina Furlong.

In her final event, the mixed doubles decider, James Cottam and DeTrojan beat Kanabar and partner Steve Cross.

Men's doubles finalists Daniel Waite, Keelan Cochrane, Sunil Sharma and Jaspreet Bhalia.

There were a club record 26 entries for the men’s singles event which sadly produced a walkover in the final for Johnnie Allen as opponent Sam Rose picked up an injury in his semi-final.

It was a first win in the event for Allen.

