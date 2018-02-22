Webb’s a winner at the Float Fish FarmFishery

Float Fish Farm Fishery was the venue for the Webb’s AC clubmen on the deep Two Island Pool.

At the start of the day there was ice covering half the lake which made it difficult to say the least.

Top rod was Marcus Webb on peg 24 catching on a small feeder with bread for 19lb 3oz. Runner-up fishing the feeder but with pellet on the hook was Kevin Peacock. He weighed in a level 13lb, then came Vince Hill on 12lb 7oz.

JVAC

The Horseshoe Pool at Decoy has been a reliable venue of late but in the latest JVAC match, winner Ernie Lowbridge was the only angler to put a good net of fish to the scales. Drawn on peg nine he caught on the feeder and pole for a level 53lb.

Second was Andy Gausden with 30lb 10oz followed by Perry Briggs on 24lb 6oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

The final round of the Rookery Waters Winter League was on Saturday and with a covering of ice on all three lakes prospects looked grim.

Thankfully though it fished remarkably well.

On the Jay Lake it was Neil Smith out in front from peg 41 with 40lb 4oz taken on the pole with bread and maggot.

On Magpie Tony McGregor put a fine 61lb 15oz to the scales from fancied peg 36 and on the Raven Jamie McGuire won with 61lb 5oz.

League winners after six rounds were fishery regulars Rookery Waters.