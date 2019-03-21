Trev wins his tussle with whopping 64lb catfish

Have your say

More and more anglers are booking onto Sands Lake at Float Fish Farm Fishery looking for the big carp and catfish.

And at the weekend one of the really big catfish was taken by Trev Hoskins.

After banking a couple of 20lb plus carp, the giant catfish took his 15mm liver-flavoured boilie. After a right old tussle he managed to bank it and it weighed in at 64lb.

For the specialist anglers Hoskins fished 15lb GT80 line, a size 6 barbless hook, on a single straight through bolt rig.

You book your pegs for this lake on the fishery’s website, it has all the details you will need.

WEBB’S AC

Webb’s AC fished a pairs match on Sunday spread across the Silver Lake and Small Carp Lake at Kingsland Fishery.

On the Silver Lake, Peter Harrison led the way from peg 18 with a very impressive 84lb 11oz.

Second was Andy Perry with 44lb 10oz and third Sandra Knevett with 41lb 1oz.

On the other lake top rod was Kevin Peacock on peg two with 106lb 7oz followed by Ted Rowe (91lb 11oz) and John Crouch (73lb 14oz).

Peacock and Perry won the pairs with a total weight of 151lb 1oz.