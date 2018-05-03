The bream are starting to show at Ferry Meadows

Yet again we saw a very good field for the Peterborough DAA open match on Ferry Meadows.

But once more with the water up and rising, prospects were not good.

Martin Parker.

I can’t stress enough how good this bream water has been or indeed still is, but until we get more favourable conditions we are not going to see much improvement in catches.

Bream are starting to show though. Mark Hucknall topped the field from peg 59 putting 36lb 1oz to the scales. He fished a caged feeder casting out around 50yards and took his fish on maggot.

Next was Chris Hill with 30lb 1oz from peg 67, followed by Neil Button on 29lb 13oz.

WEBBS AC

Pete Molesworth.

Former Peterborough tackle dealer Martin Parker topped the Webbs AC match on Sunday at North View Fishery, taking his first win of the season with 113lb 2oz.

Drawn on pegone, he fished meat close in but also had a good run of fish late on from the margin on sweetcorn to take a comfortable victory.

Runner-up was Vince Hull, who weighed in 96lb 1oz taken on the pole with pellet and corn, followed by Kevin Peacock with 88lb 15oz.

CASTERWAYS

Kevin Peacock.

Biggin Lake is a known carp water but like many commercial waters around the area is also full of silver fish.

So I was not surprised to hear that the recently formed Casterways Angling Club’s latest match was a silver fish only affair with carp not counting.

With the drop in temperature along with the cold wind prospects did not look good. But the match produced a cracking result . Almost everyone had over 10lb.

Pete Molesworth won with a very impressive weight of 27lb 4oz catching roach and skimmers on caster on the long pole line from peg three.

Mike Mohan took second place from peg 10 fishing on sweetcorn and maggot for 25lb, with Alan Jopling third on 23lb 4oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

We continue to see some better than expected weights considering the weather from Float Fish Farm Fishery, especially in the very popular Wednesday opens.

In the latest match it was the in-form Danny Carlton taking the honours from peg 34 with 72lb 4oz of carp taken on the feeder and pole.

Paste expert Alan Wiggins came second from peg seven with 71lb 11oz, followed by Kevin Peacock on 60lb 7oz.

Kevin went two better in Saturday’s bigger match, which sees the winner go through to a grand final later in the year. He topped a strong field in what diabolical conditions, putting 70lb 10oz to the scales from peg 24 for a clear win.

Dave Wills on peg 31 came second with 56lb 11oz, followed by Peter Carlton on 50lb 9oz.

PIDLEY

The majority of the field in the Summer Qualifier on Magpie Lake at Pidley weighing in over 70lb.

Simon Easey on peg two, who fished 6mm expanders on the long pole to the lily pads and in the margins, put an impressive 146lb 9oz on the scales to take top spot.

Simon Godfrey on peg seven came second with 130lb 5oz and Gavin Butler was third with 129lb 5oz.