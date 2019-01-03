Tench the order of the day at Carrot Wash

The latest Whittlesey Saturday match was fished at the Carrot Wash and saw tench show in a number of pegs.

First place went to Paul Wright, who got off to a great start catching a tench on his first put-in. He followed that up throughout the day with a further three and a few perch for a match-winning 17lb 2oz.

Whittlesey winner Paul Wright.

Second was John Taylor with three tench and a few smaller fish for 13lb 2oz and third with 11lb 13oz was Arthur Smallman. His catch included a perch weighing 3lb 2oz.

RAMSEY

Once again Ramsey AC anglers enjoyed some fine sport on the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s.

In the midweek match it was Andrew Wilding out in front with an excellent 31lb 1oz net of rudd taken on the waggler from peg two. Second was Mike Mohan with 18lb 10oz, followed by Steve Slater on 15lb 5oz.

Sunday’s club match on the same venue was won by Paul Kilby with 16lb 15oz of small fish from peg 11. Runner-up on peg three was Ivan Steels with 16lb 8oz, then came Keith Rayment with 15lb 12oz and Stu Cheetham on 14lb 7oz.

CASTAWAYS

Castaways match on Ramsey Forty Foot Drain on Sunday was won by Dave Norville with a class performance on hempseed. He put 17lb 15oz to the scales all taken on a long pole line from peg 11.

Second was Pete Molesworth (13lb 12oz) and third Steve Stones (13lb 8oz).

TYDD GOTE

In Sunday’s Tydd Gote AC match on the North Level at Main Road, Archie Greenwood came first fishing a pole and pinkie approach over groundbait for 9lb 15oz.

Runner-up Dave Simmonds caught well on the waggler for 7lb 12oz of mainly rudd. Pete Emery (7lb 10oz) was third.