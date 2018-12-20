Team experts Hotrods worthy champions again

A massive change in the weather on Sunday saw the final round of the East Midlands Winter League take place on three venues across the fenland drains.

Organisers have certainly made it hard for themselves this year, but it’s paid off once again as all three venues saw some very good weights despite winter turning up with a vengeance.

Alex Bates.

The Twenty Foot Drain at March, the Old Nene at Benwick and Factory Bank were the three venues used with the March water by far the best. That was where all the leading weights came from.

Top rod with a fine 33lb 14oz was Colin Oakman. The Browning Hotrods star caught roach, rudd, skimmers and perch all day close in on the pole.

Second with 26lb 9oz was Dave Tebbutt, then came Gary Miller on 24lb 1oz.

They are wonderful winter catches but this event is all about team fishing and it was a very accomplished performance once again from the Browning Hotrods team that saw them crowned league champions and gain a place in the Winter League final.

Mike Smith.

Runners-up were Stanjay Tackle, who also go through to the final to be fished on our fenland drains and Decoy Lakes early in the new year.

Result: 1 Colin Oakman, Browning Hotrods, 33lb 14oz; 2 Dave Tebbutt, Matrix Image, 26lb 9oz; 3 G. Miller, Matrix Image, 24lb 1oz; 4 A. Mead, Stanjay, 23lb 8oz.

Teams: 1 Browning Hotrods, 22pts; 2 Matrix Image, 24pts; 3 Stanjay, 30pts.

Final League standings: 1 Browning Hotrods 9pts; 2 Stanjay, 12pts; 3 Matrix Image, 15pts; 4 Sensas Mark One Black, 27pts; 5 Sensas Mark One White, 28pts; 6 Stanjay Silver, 34pts.

RAMSEY

The Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s has become a real favourite for controlling club Ramsey & District Angling Society. It never seems to let them down no matter what the conditions.

In the club’s Saturday match it was Ivan Steels out in front from peg three. He fished a long whip line with pinkie to finish with 15lb 15oz.

Finishing a close second was Stu Cheetham on peg one with 15lb 5oz and next came David Steels with 11lb 9oz and Keith Rayment on 10lb 15oz.

Sunday’s club match was back on the same venue and saw Alex Bates top the field with a fine 16lb 2oz net of small fish taken from unfancied peg 13. He caught well on a short pole line with pinkie and caster.

Steels made the frame again, this time having to settle for the runner-up spot with 13lb 15oz, and he was followed by Andrew Wilding on 13lb 7oz and John Locke with 13lb 2oz.

CASTAWAYS

Castaways were also on the fen drains at the weekend fishing the Ramsey Forty Foot Drain on the Narrows section.

Mike Smith won from peg nine with 9lb 8oz of roach caught alternating between a short and long pole line using pinkie over groundbait.

Runner-up was Mike Mohan (8lb 4oz) and third Paul Dotchin (8lb 2oz).

TYDD GOTE

Andrew Kilby won Sunday’s Tydd Gote AC match on the North Level Drain with 9lb 5oz thanks to a few quality roach caught on the pole late on.

Runner-up Steve Borrett found small rudd on and off all day for 8lb 3oz and Grzegorz Chalat (6lb 7oz) was third.

Tydd Gote Wednesday Open, North Level Drain, Main Road: 1 Mike Asker, 11lb 8oz; 2 Dan Abbott, 8lb 10oz; 3 John Taylor 8lb 2oz.