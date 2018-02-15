Stan off to Croatia for World Championships

Over the years this part of the country has produced some top quality anglers, including several junior anglers that have gone on to represent their country.

The late Robin Harris was a full England international, an NFA champion and was crowned World Champion in West Germany in 1969.

Now Huntingdon tackle dealer Stan Binge has been called up to represent England Veterans in this year’s world championships in Croatia after a recent assessment trial and some very impressive performances in local events.

Looking at the team assembled they should have a good chance of bringing back some silverware and Binge will I am sure acquit himself well.

The team is as follows: Billy Hughes, Roger Marlow, Kev Folwell, Stan Binge and Pete Hawley.

BUTTONHOLE LAKE

This Saturday will herald the start of something special at Buttonhole Lake as a new tournament gets under way.

You will not want to miss out on this event, pegs will be in short supply once the warmer weather comes around so get in early.

I don’t think you will be disappointed looking at the weights now and they are sure to get even better.

There will be 20 qualifiers throughout the year and a big prize fund for the two-day final on September 15 and 16 is anticipated.

To get booked in or for more information call Chris on 07928222462.

GOLDEN ROD

I think the least said about the Golden Rod Qualifier fished at Ferry Meadows the better.

For the second time in only a few weeks anglers struggled for a bite, but this one turned out to be an absolute disaster as only one roach was caught.

I am not sure who chose to fish Ferry Meadows at this time of year, not once but twice, but they could not have sought local advice and will have done Peterborough & DAA no favours as I suspect few will fancy coming back to the venue in the summer.

For the record the lucky angler to top a big field was Lee Jones with a 3oz roach.

WHITTLESEY

The Carrot Wash was the venue for the latest Whittlesey AA winter series match which saw Jeff Tuttlebee top the field with a net of small skimmers, roach and perch weighing 7lb 9oz. Runner-up was Dave White on 7lb 3oz followed by Mel Saggars on a level 7lb.