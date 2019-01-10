Savage uses the right Method

The Decoy Lakes Over 55s match was fished on the Yew Pool last Friday and turned out to be a very difficult day with very few fish taken, even from the usually productive pegs.

John Savage took the honours with 22lb 11oz from peg nine, two really big carp taken on a Method feeder with sweetcorn.

Second with 19lb 11oz was Tom Wilson, followed by Roy Whincup on 14lb 7oz.

JVAC

JVAC fished Four Islands and the Damson Lake on the Decoy Complex on Sunday.

Four Islands proved to be really difficult for most to get a bite. Matchwinner on peg five was Nick Carlton with 71lb 14oz followed by Mike Mitchell with 38lb 4oz from peg seven.

It was considerably better for those drawn on Damson, with plenty of smaller carp still willing to feed. Top rod with a level 80lb was Andy Gausden on peg 25. Next came Pete Richardson on peg one with 65lb 8oz.

The pairs match run in conjunction with the normal club match was won by Paul Faulkner and Nick Carlton.

TONY EVANS WINTER LEAGUE

The Tony Evans Decoy Winter League got underway at the weekend and it was no surprise to see a very good line-up around several of the pools.

The Beastie Lake failed to produce as is often the case at this time of year but over on the Cedar Pool, Andy Leathers topped the field with a very impressive 144lb 5oz from peg 22. He fished the pole with maggot and took close to 100lb of barbel and topped them up with some good carp.

Runner-up was Mark Murdock on Six Islands peg nine with 118lb 10oz followed by Richard Farrar (96lb 12oz), Rob Goodson (85lb 7oz) and Barry Mason (78lb 4oz).

ROOKERY WATERS

Wednesday Over 60s, Rookery Waters, Jay Lake: 1 Allan Owen 51lb 14oz; 2 John Pratt 35lb 12oz; 3 Vic German 35lb 2oz.

Saturday Rookery Waters Teams of Three Winter League: Jay Lake - 1 Steve Reynolds 74lb 5oz; 2 Jimmy Brooks 52lb 10oz. Magpie Pool - 1 Dave Rawlings 144lb 8oz; 2 Kev Shelly 26lb 14oz; 3 Andy Kleen 23lb 6oz. Raven Lake - 1 Neil Smith 58lb 3oz; 2 Andy Adams 39lb 2oz; 3 Josh Pace 37lb 10oz.