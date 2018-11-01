Sad day for local club as stalwart angler Les passes away

Fenland Rods is more than just a fishing club - most of the anglers have been fishing together now for many, many years, writes Ken Wade.

They have enjoyed some really good days out at venues right across the area and I have been pleased to join them on many occasions over the past few years and been made to feel very welcome.

Keith Rayment.

But on Sunday in the club’s final match of the year it turned out to be a sad end to the day when one of the club’s stalwart anglers, Les Bedford, was taken critically ill on the side of the lake.

Good friends have been deeply moved and shocked by what happened.

The match had just finished and Les had been weighed in but after that he took a dramatic turn for the worse.

Despite tremendous efforts from paramedics and the quick response from the air ambulance nothing could be done.

It was a tremendous shock to all those there on the day and to the many anglers across the area that knew him. I know he will be sorely missed and not just by the Fenland Rods club members.

Our thoughts are with his wife Wendy, who was also fishing the match, and his family at this truly sad time.

To the match itself and Kev Lee rounded off the Fenland Rods season with yet another match win, topping the field from peg 13 on the Elm Pool with 68lb 13oz. Runner-up was Tony Nisbett on 62lb, followed by Mel Lutkin on 57lb 9oz.

OVER 55s

In the Decoy Lakes Over 55s match it was tough for most but some late fish showed to boost weights.

Keith Rayment made the most of a good draw on peg 14 on the Elm Pool to catch carp and barbel on paste then cat meat in his right margin towards an empty peg to top the field with 105lb 4oz.

Runner-up Paul Green fished a tidy match on backwind peg nine for 96lb 7oz, then came Stan Dow with 78lb 2oz.

JVAC

JVAC had a pairs match on the Horseshoe and Four Islands pools at Decoy on Sunday.

Andy Gausden topped the field on Four Islands with 97lb 4oz from peg seven followed by Ian Frith (96lb 6oz) while over on Horseshoe, Kevin Wilmot had a very comfortable win with 93lb 8oz followed by Chris Baldwin (62lb 10oz).

The pairs event went to Andy Gausden and Jim Regan.

RAMSEY AS

Ramsey & District Angling Society had two good matches last week.

In the Wednesday match on the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s, Andrew Wilding took the honours with a very impressive 24lb 4oz from peg six, mainly caught on the whip and maggot over groundbait.

Next came Harry Young on peg five with 20lb 1oz of roach, then came Malc Sansome with 19lb 1oz and Keith Rayment completed the frame with 16lb 6oz.

On Sunday the club joined forces with Castaways AC on Ramsey Narrows and the visitors provided the matchwinner in Dave Norville with 13lb 9oz. Second was Malc Sansome on 13lb 6oz followed by Ivan Steels with 12lb 8oz and Steve Stones on 12lb 6oz.

PREDATOR MATCH

Peterborough DAA are holding a predator match at Ferry Meadows on Sunday backed by Savage Gear. To book on contact pdaabooking@outlook.com or call Rob on 07702440892.

RESULTS

Rookery Waters Over 60 Open, Magpie Lake: 1 Vic German 105lb 4oz; 2 Clive Robinson 102lb 8oz; 3 Ron Clarke 100lb 8oz.

Rookery Waters Saturday Winter Qualifier Open, Magpie Lake: 1 Vinny Easey 162lb 4oz; 2 Dennis Page 112lb 10oz; 3 Adam Playford 98lb.

Tydd Gote AC, Wednesday club/open, North Level Drain: 1 Dennis Houghton 5lb 8oz; 2 Dave Simmonds 3lb 12oz; 3 Mark Charters 3lb 2oz.