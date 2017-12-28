ROUND-UP: As good as it gets at Christmas time!

The Float Fish Farm Fishery mid week match saw a big turnout lining the banks of both the Wagtail and Horseshoe pools even though anglers don’t expect big catches at this time of year.

Overnight frosts had seen the water temperatures drop dramatically over the preceeding week but a mild spell saw hopes raised of some silver fish action if nothing else.

Tony Hudson with his modest winning weight.

Unfortunately the best they could manage was a few ide and not a single carp was taken all day.

In fact the highlight was free hot sausage rolls and a warm drink at half time provided by Elaine Hudson the fishery owner!

So not much to report on the match itself. Tony Hudson took the honours with a modest 3lb 4oz of ide taken on the waggler and maggot from peg 1 on the Horseshoe Pool.

Thankfully it was much better for the Saturday Open match on the Two Island Pool which saw the carp back on the feed again.

Leading the way in this one was Gordon Harmer, who drew peg 29 and caught on the feeder with soft white pellet for 28lb 4oz. Runner up was Sean Waterfall, who weighed in 24lb 1oz from peg 26, and then came Stan Dow on 19lb 10oz.

Elsewhere the conditions were about as good as it can get at this time of year for those hardy souls fishing the annual Rookery Waters, Tackle & Bates Christmas Open.

The field was split between Magpie and Jay Lakes, with the now standard continental payout in place to make the match as fair as possible.

The weather greatly improved sport on the Magpie Pool which had been in poor form recently.

First place was taken by Wayne Easey on peg 36 who fished bread to the lilys to put together a really impressive 100lb 6oz net of carp.

Second on the lake was Nigel Fawkes on peg 10 who also fished bread on the long pole to put a tidy 76lb on the scales.

Catches also improved on Jay Lake with all anglers catching a decent amount of fish, but as usually happens at this time of year they do tend to shoal up in certain areas.

Top spot went to Dennis Page on peg 6, who dobbed bread long to weigh in 89lb 9oz.

Second on the lake with 59lb 15oz from 41 was Mark Pollard who also fished bread long.

Final Results (continental payout): 1 Wayne Easey100lb 6oz, 2 Dennis Page 89lb 9oz, 3 Nigel Fawkes 76lb, 4 Mark Pollard Dynamite Matrix 59lb 15oz.