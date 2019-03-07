Pleasure anglers are doing well

With the close season fast approaching pleasure anglers have been out on the River Nene enjoying some late season action.

Bream have been taken along the city embankment by several anglers with nets going close to 100lb on a feeder approach. It’s well worth a visit before the coarse season draws to a close on 14th March.

Lee Covell and nephew Kieran Nicholl with a good catch from the Ramsey Forty Foot.

Pike anglers have perhaps had the pick of the sport though with several very good fish being taken on the fenland drains, particularly on the Ramsey Forty Foot where Lee Covell and nephew Kieran Nicholl were rewarded with plenty of fish.

One of the best fish taken from the River Nene over the past week fell to Peterborough & DAA bailiff Carl Street.

He has not had a lot of time to get out on the bank since the turn of the year but his first trip of 2019 saw him bank a good looking pike of 18lb 8oz caught on the sink and draw method with a smelt dead bait.

DECOY OPEN

Sunday’s Decoy Open was on the Horseshoe Pool and top rod was Ben Bell.

He fished the margins all day with sweetcorn from peg seven to take the honours with 146lb 8oz.

Next on peg five came Sean Coaton with 103lb 14oz followed by Chris Barley with 95lb 6oz.

JVAC

JVAC fished the Cedar Pool at Decoy and this one was won by Nike Carlton on peg eight with 85lb. Next was Paul Faulkner with 80lb 12oz, then came Roy Whincup with 78lb 1oz.

OVER 55s

Top three in the Decoy Over 55s match on the Willows were Smug Smalley from peg 27 with 77lb 15oz, John Sadler on peg 33 with 58lb 1oz and Mick King on peg 30 with 55lb.

RESULTS

Tydd Gote AC, midweek match: 1 John Taylor 8lb 9oz; 2 Pete Emery 2lb 7oz; 3 Darren Williams 1lb 6oz.

Tydd Gote AC, Sunday match: 1 Andrew Kilby 11lb 2oz; 2 Archie Greenwood 8lb 6oz; 3 Pete Emery 5lb 3oz.

Rookery Waters, Saturday Open Qualifier: 1 James Wilkinson 84lb 1oz; 2 Jimmy Brooks 69lb; 3 Ben Townsend 64lb 4oz.

Rookery Waters, Over 60s, Magpie Lake: 1 Roy Whincup 65lb; 2 Michael Curtis 54lb 3oz.