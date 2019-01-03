No kidding! Neil wins on the Magpie

The Rookery Waters Winter Qualifier fished on the Magpie and Raven Lakes was won by Neil Kidd with 67lb from Magpie peg 36.

On Raven smaller fish showed and kept most busy all day with Josh Pace topping this lake with 63lb 1oz from peg 28.

Jimmy Brooks won the Rookery Waters pairs with Adam Playford.

In the Winter Pairs Open last weekend fished on the Jay and Raven Lakes the top spot went to Jack Gill on Jay peg two with a very impressive 106lb 5oz. Second on Jay was Adam Playford on peg 11 with 99lb 9oz.

First place on the Raven with 71lb 2oz went to the in-form Dennis Page on peg 11 with Jimmy Brooks (66lb 1oz) the runner-up.

The winning pair were Playford and Brooks.

FLOAT FISH FARM

The latest match at Float Fish Farm Fishery was split between Horseshoe, Wagtail and Two Islands.

On Two Islands Pete Rawlings on peg eight fished a feeder to record 61lb 4oz followed by Kevin Peacock on the opposite bank peg 24 with 43lb 4oz.

Danny Carlton won on Wagtail on peg 11 with a respectable 79lb 10oz taken on the feeder and pole. Ade Naylor was second on 45lb 3oz from peg 20.

On Horseshoe Barry Young was top with 36lb 5oz, closely followed by Chris Young with 30lb 5oz.

OVER 55s

In the latest Decoy Over 55s match, once again it was Gordon Parker leading the way on the Beastie with 81lb 11oz from peg five. He alternated between his short and long pole lines and his catch included a fine 18lb common carp.

Runner-up on peg 13 was Dave Parsons, who caught close in on maggot for 64lb 13oz, followed by Tom Wilson with 60lb 1oz of skimmers from peg 30.

DECOY WINTER LEAGUE

Local rod Tony Evans is running a Decoy Winter League again. There are six matches with five to count.

Dates and venues are: 6th Jan - Six Islands, Beastie, Horseshoe, Elm and Cedar; 13th Jan - Six Islands, Beastie, Willows, Elm, Cedar; 27th Jan - Six Islands, Beastie, Willows, Horseshoe, Four islands, Damson; 3rd Feb - Beastie, Six Islands, Cedar, Willows, Damson, Horseshoe; 10th Feb - Beastie, Six Islands, Four islands, Willows, Horseshoe, Damson; 17th Feb - Beastie, Six Islands, Four islands, Willows, Lou’s, Cedar