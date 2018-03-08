MATCH REPORTS: Not everybody stayed at home in the warm

Remarkably three local matches managed to beat the big freeze last week.

And amazingly Ramsey AS got two matches in.

Kevin Peacock won the Webb's AC match.

On Wednesday they fished Factory Bank which saw John Payne top the field with 7lb 10oz of small fish caught through the ice.

Runner-up was Harry Young with 6lb 5oz, followed by Ken Taylor with 4lb 1oz.

On Sunday they had to break through thick ice before starting the match, not recommended, but they did catch a few fish so well done.

Matchwinner was the chief ice breaker Keith Rayment. He drew peg one and caught 187 fish on pinkie.

In second place was Simon Wagstaff with 2lb 11oz, followed by Harry Young on 2lb 2oz.

WEBB’S AC

Another club that managed to fulfill their fixture were Webbs AC.

Numbers were down but they still managed to fish on the Two Island Pool at Float Fish Farm Fishery which was surprisingly free of ice.

Unfortunately it proved to be a very difficult match with only a few fish caught. In fact I was surprised any fish were caught at all.

Top rod was Kevin Peacock, who fished a small feeder and waited patiently for a few fish all taken on a popped up pellet to see him weigh in 11lb 2oz.

Runner-up was Colin Clark with 4lb 12oz.

Gordon Harmer, who runs this popular city club, tells me that the Webb’s AC handbooks are now out and on sale.

WEEKEND PROSPECTS

We should be in for a much better weekend as we head towards the end of yet another coarse fishing season on March 14.

There are several matches lined up for the final weekend including the big March Open on the Old Nene at March.

It’s always a popular end-of-season match, but this year with so many matches called off late I can see it being a sell-out event.

I know there are still places available but get in quick. Call organiser Bob Fitzjohn on 07970 673439 for the details.

Snow water in the River Nene will not do anglers any favours as they head out for one of their last sessions of the season.

I know many will be eager to try the backwaters for the chance of chub and maybe an odd barbel or two. Big smelly baits will be the order of the day as I think we can expect the water to be coloured up and running.

For those that are looking for quantity as opposed to quality then why not try the fenland drains.

The Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s and Benwick should be in form again and I hear of some very reasonable sport on the Bower at the back of Whittlesey.

If it’s clear then a bread punch approach could be better than pinkie and groundbait. If it’s still coloured then the pinkie will rule.

Perhaps your best chance of a big roach weight could come from the Twenty Foot at Whittlesey or March. Both have not seen alot of ice on the water and I know at the weekend there were some very good nets taken.

Wherever you decide upon be aware of some very muddy and slippery banks, especially on fenland waterways.