Josh sets the pace at Rookery

The Saturday Summer Qualifier at Rookery Waters was spread over two lakes and sport was excellent on both.

Winning the Jay Lake with 149lb 5oz was Josh Pace on peg 44. He fished pellet and soft expander to the far margin and down the middle on the pole.

Rookery Waters winner Jimmy Brooks.

Wayne Shepherd took the runner-up spot from peg four with 133lb 12oz, followed by Rob Humphreys with 130lb 3oz.

Over on Magpie Lake the venue really hit top form as Jimmy Brooks took the honours with a superb 200lb 9oz. He fished to the lily pads with pellet shallow and at five metres.

Runner-up was Roger Gowler on peg 26 with 164lb 9oz, with Tony Dawson on peg 28 taking third with 137lb.

CASTAWAYS

Castaways winner Paul Dotchin.

The Castaways club match at Stretton Lake was won by Paul Dotchin with a 41lb 8oz net of carp taken on maggot close in from peg 15.

Close behind was Paul Amber on peg six with a level 41lb and third was Des Dalton with 25lb 8oz.

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods fished the in-form Elm Pool at Decoy Lakes which produced some huge weights.

Leading the way from peg eight was Dave Garner with 173lb caught on cat meat. Kev Lee had a very slow start to the match but made up lost time in the latter stages from peg 12 to catch 156lb 3oz on the pole close in.

John Smith came third catching in the margins all day for 141lb 2oz followed by John Garner with 135lb 5oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

Alan Wiggins took 100lb 7oz to win the Wednesday Open at Float Fish Farm Fishery.

Next came Chris Thickpenny with 99lb 4oz and John Final with 71lb 15oz.

Saturday’s match on Two Islands was won by top rod on the fishery right now, Mark Cree. He drew unfancied peg 18 but still beat a very strong field with 134lb 15oz caught on the feeder. Runner-up on peg 10 was Lee Marlow with 131lb 12oz followed by Stan Dow with 84lb 14oz.