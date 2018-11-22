Hotrods take another big step towards the title

The Old Nene at Benwick was once again the venue for the East Midlands Winter League and after the quality fishing recorded from the previous round everyone was really looking forward to the match.

Unfortunately Round Four could never have lived up to the fantastic catches that were taken in the previous round, although the Benwick village end was once again the hot spot.

John Taylor.

Matchwinner Kye Jerrom was drawn there on peg A6 and fished a great match to top a very strong field and win the Alan Lemmon Shield with 23lb 8oz. He caught well over 400 fish on a short whip line and small waggler.

In second place was Mark One’s Andy Ellis. He was also in A section and put 22lb 6oz to the scales, again a small fish catch taken on the whip.

Colin Oakman drawn well away from the huge shoals of fish in A section did well to place third with a very impressive 19lb 14oz catch to comfortably win E section.

On the team front Browning Hotrods go marching on and I doubt any of the chasing teams are going to catch them now.

Dave Norville.

Teams on the day: 1 Browning Hotrods, 20pts; 2 Stanjay Gold, 34; 3 Matrix Image, 36.

League standings: 1 Browning Hotrods, 5pts; 2 Stanjay Gold, 8pts; 3 Matrix Image, 12pts.

CASTAWAYS

Castaways AC fished the Twenty Foot Drain at March on Sunday and saw some very good nets of fish taken.

Leading the way with an excellent 27lb 8oz catch of roach was David Norville. He caught on the pole fishing maggot and hempseed.

Runner-up was Martin McHugh with 21lb followed by Mike Smith on 18lb 14oz.

WHITTLESEY

Whittlesey anglers fished their water on the Twenty Foot Drain at Beggars Bridge on Saturday and with fish showing right through the match length it was those that picked out the better samples that made the main frame.

Out in front from one of the fancied pegs was top all-rounder John Taylor with a fine net of roach and rudd and a bonus perch weighing 26lb 5oz.

Second at the next peg was Chris Gale with 21lb 12oz and third Mel Saggers with 18lb 13oz.

RAMSEY

The Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s is still recording huge nets of fish for both the match and pleasure angler.

In the latest Ramsey & District Angling Society match on the venue there were only two weights below 10lb.

Top rod with 18lb 6oz of roach was Malc Sansome on unfancied peg 13. He caught on the whip with pinkie then hempseed.

John Lock came second on peg eight with 15lb 3oz, followed by Liam Harlock with 12lb 6oz and Ivan Steels on 12lb 5oz.

Sunday’s club match was just as good. Paul Kilby won this one with 14lb 12oz caught on pinkie and maggot over groundbait on peg eight.

Ivan Steels was second with 12lb 11oz and Stu Cheetham third with 12lb 10oz.

TUESDAY CLUB

The Tuesday Club fished the Bower at Whittlesey and the winner with a very impressive 21lb of roach was Alan Jopling fishing the whip with bread punch.

Next were Mike Smith fishing similar tactics for 15lb 8oz, then came Roger Biddle with a net of roach and perch for 14lb 10oz.