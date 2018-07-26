Friday night rain was just the job

After a Friday evening of glorious rain the Magpie Pool at Rookery Waters was in great shape for those fishing the Saturday Summer Qualifier.

In fact the match result will probably go down as one of the very best ever recorded at the fishery.

Andy Wilson.

Top rod with a massive 337lb 13oz was Josh Pace on peg 33. He caught on the pole fishing shallow with casters. Runner-up Tim Bates caught 328lb 4oz on peg 27 and Simon Godfrey was third with 302lb 1oz.

The Thursday Summer Qualifier on the Jay Lake saw John Young take the honours with 150lb 4oz from peg 33. Second was David Millburn on peg 45 and third Graham Welton on peg 41 with 92lb 6oz.

SENSA MARK ONE

The Sensas Mark One team of Jonny Bates, Sam Merry, Ray Malle, Pete Wills and John Price reached the Evesham River Festival Weekend final at the end of August by finishing second in the qualifier on the Warwickshire Avon.

Lionel Whaley.

FERRY MEADOWS

Round four of the Peterborough & DAA/Ringers Series took place at Ferry Meadows on Sunday with the venue at last starting to show some decent form.

Rob Pullen won on peg 85 with a 63lb 15oz net of bream taken on the feeder.

Grand Final qualifiers: 1 Rob Pullen 63lb 15oz; 2 Andy Leathers 50lb 10oz; 3 Graham Page 42lb; 4 Nigel Briggs 29lb 3oz; 5 Bob Johnson 27lb 4oz; 6 Mel Saggers 21lb 14oz; 7 Shaun Conley 18lb 3oz.

RESULTS

Rookery Waters Wednesday Over 60s Open, Raven Lake: 1 Kev Gammon 140lb 4oz; 2 Vic German 90lb 8oz; 3 Dennis Ward 81lb.

Webbs AC, Rookery Waters, Jay Lake: 1 Mick Linnell 90lb 11oz; 2 Colin Clark 81lb 4oz; 3 Kay Beck 75lb 11oz.

Castaways AC, River Nene, North Bank: 1 Dave Rowell 5lb 2oz; 2 Rob Allan 2lb 4oz; 3 Pete Molesworth 2lb.

Yaxley, Farcet, Holme and District AC, local stillwater: 1 Lionel Whaley 17lb 6oz; 2 Mike Mohan 13lb; 3 Ivan Marriott 9lb 10oz.

Deeping St James AC, North View, Gedney Hill: 1 Andy Wilson 163lb 1oz; 2 Colin Fisher 144lb 15oz; 3 David Marzell 105lb 1oz.