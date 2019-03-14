Four Whittlesey anglers wanted to finish last!

The last match in the Saturday Whittlesey winter series was fished on Twenty Foot Drain at Beggars Bridge and top rod was Mark Barron with 17lb 4oz.

Second was Paul Wright on 15lb 7oz and third with 14lb 6oz was Jeff Tuttlebee.

Kevin Peacock.

There was plenty of interest as well at the other end of the league where the ‘Frankie’ Trophy was up for grabs. This was named in memory of the late Frank Bevilacqua, a club stalwart who loved his fishing come rain, wind or shine.

Four anglers were in contention and all wanted to come last. The honour fell to Arthur Smallman.

CASTAWAYS

Castaways AC fished the Twenty Foot Drain on the March sections and it was Chris Gale first with 14lb 4oz of roach and perch from peg one.

Second was Steve Stone with 8lb 6oz, followed by Paul Dotchin on 6lb 12oz.

TUESDAY CLUB

The Tuesday Club match on the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s was won by Mike Smith with 10lb 4oz of small roach taken on the pole with pinkie over groundbait.

Alan Jopling was second with 7lb 14oz and Mel Saggers third with 7lb 4oz.

RAMSEY AS

Ramsey & District AS fished the Old Nene at Ramsey St Marys on Wednesday and John Lock won with a fine 21lb 8oz catch of rudd from peg two. Stan Binge came second with 21lb 1oz and third was Mark Chesters with 17lb 5oz.

Sunday’s club match on The Narrows along the Forty Foot was won by Malc Plant with 14lb 2oz of perch and a tench caught on a worm and caster approach. Second was Dave Norville (14lb 1oz) and third Keith Rayment (11lb 9oz.

WEBB’S AC

Webb’s AC fished Two Islands Pool at Float Fish Farm Fishery on Sunday which saw Kevin Peacock on peg seven finish out in front with 53lb 12oz. Runner-up was Sandra Knevett with 34lb 6oz, then came John Crouch with 29lb 2oz.

RESULTS

Tydd Gote Angling Club, Wednesday Open, North Level: 1 Pete Emery 14lb 7oz; 2 Archie Greenwood 11lb 8oz; 3 Dave Simmonds 10lb 5oz.

Tydd Gote Angling Club, Sunday, North Level: 1 Andrew Kilby 4lb 5oz; 2 Pete Emery 3lb 12oz; 3 Dave Simmonds 3lb 2oz

Float Fish Farm Open, Horseshoe Pool: 1 Nigel Baxter, peg 11, 56lb 3oz. Section winners - Geordie Best, peg 3, 56lb 3oz; Jay Richardson, peg 16, 26lb 8oz.

Float Fish Farm Open, Two Islands: 1 Stanley Dow, peg 26, 44lb 9oz. Section winners - Kevin Peacock, peg 34, 36lb 6oz; Gordon Harmer, peg 20, 20lb 15oz.