Bond tops Saturday Open field

Decoy Lakes is starting to see more anglers from all over the country entering their weekend open matches to get in some much needed practice for the forthcoming Angling Trust Winter League Final.

In Saturday’s match split over Six Islands and Horseshoe it was Richard Bond topping the field with 77lb 13oz. He drew on Six Islands peg nine and caught on the long pole with pellets.

Peter Howson won the Cock Inn match at Decoy Lakes.

Mick Elliott came second on peg two on Horseshoe with 60lb 14oz and third with 60lb 6oz was Ben Bell.

Sunday’s match was on the Beastie and Damson and Gary Mumby won this one . He was on Damson peg 19 and caught on a short pole with pellet netting small carp for a runaway win with 63lb 2oz. Runner-up, again on Damson, was Carl Williams with 34lb 5oz then came Jimmy Brooks with 30lb 10oz.

OVER 55s

Numbers were down for the latest Decoy Over 55s match on the Cedar Pool.

Top rod with 42lb 4oz from peg four was Dave Rowell fishing a long pole line with maggot.

Roy Whincup came second with 41lb 10oz, followed by Sean Best with 37lb 2oz, catching on pellet

COCK INN AC

It was tough going for the Cock Inn lads fishing the club’s winter league match on the Willows.

First was Pete Howson with 7lb 11oz from peg one. He had two small F1s and a handful of silvers caught on maggot on the pole.

Runner-up was Paul Faulkner with 5lb 4oz from peg eight then came Gary Sell ( 2lb 13oz) on peg five.

FLOAT FISH FARM

Saturday’s regular open match on Two Islands was won by Kevin Peacock from peg 24 with 86lb 1oz. Second was Cameron Stokes with 67lb 13oz.

WEBB’S AC

Webbs AC fished the Two Islands at Float Fish Farm on Sunday and Gordon Harmer won with 32lb 1oz from peg 22. Next were Colin Cark on peg eight with 23lb 4oz and John Hill with 10lb 3oz.