Barley best in a high class field

The Drennan Decoy Lakes Winter League saw some much improved sport on several of the lakes across the complex.

This is a high class field, just to win a section is something of an achievement.

In the latest match, which was round five of the winter series, it was Chris Barley way out in front with a fine 104lb 5oz.

He drew well on the Lou’s Pool drawing peg six out of the bag at the draw.

And the venue regular made no mistake catching on the feeder with the relativly new ‘waffter’ pellets.

In second place from the Willows peg 21 was Steve Freeman. It wasn’t the best of draws but he stuck to his task well fishing a short pole line with maggot for 64lb 10oz.

Third was league leader John Whincup, who weighed in 60lb 8oz from Cedar 21 to keep him a point clear with just one round to go.

Result: 1 C. Barley, Dynamite, 104lb 5oz; 2 S. Freeman, 64lb 10oz; 3 J. Whincup, 63lb 8oz; 4 B. Brightey, 60lb 13oz; 5 S. Wheeler, Daiwa, 59lb 14oz; 6 M. Freeman, 59lb 5oz.

League: 1 J. Whincup, 7pts; 2 C. Barley, 8; 3 S. Godfrey, 8.