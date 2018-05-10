Bank Holiday results were excellent

Have your say

Sport was excellent over the weekend on the Decoy Lakes complex.

It got going in the Friday Over 55s match on the Beastie Pool where Ray Torrington led the way from peg nine with 89lb 6oz caught on cat meat.

Bob Walker.

Next came Gordon Parker on peg 22 with 87lb 8oz, followed by Vince Hull with 85lb 14oz.

DECOY OPEN

Two lakes - Horseshoe and Lou’s - were used in the Sunday Open and both produced massive weights.

Barry Mason took the honours with 234lb 12oz from peg seven on the Horseshoe catching most of his fish on a pellet waggler. On peg 18 was runner-up Michael Brooker with 129lb 14oz.

It was even better on Lou’s as Josh Pace put a huge 362lb 15oz to the scales from hot peg six fishing close in with meat and corn. Second was Harry Murphy with 232lb 3oz.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

The Conservative Club fished the Elm Pool on Saturday and a shallow approach with caster saw Bob Walker top the field from peg seven with 92lb.

Runner-up on peg 21 was Bob Barrett with 84lb 7oz, then came John Parnell on 84lb 3oz.

HOTPOINT

There was another win for Paul Faulkner when Hotpoint AC fished Elm Pool.

He caught 102lb 15oz from peg 18 in the margins fishing dead reds over pellet. Richard Knight came second from peg 15 with a 78lb 15oz net of big carp taken on the feeder and I was third with 74lb 10oz.

JVAC

JVAC were on the Oak Pool and top rod with 181lb 6oz was Nick Carlton on peg 20. Ian Frith came second on 179lb 3oz followed by Chris Saunders with 158lb 5oz.

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods fished the in-form Kingsland Small Carp Lake and first with a massive 224lb 14oz was Kev Lee, who caught fish to 15lb on cat meat fished on a short pole line.

Next came Mac Campbell (212lb 2oz), Tony Nisbet(190lb 9oz) and James Garner (157lb 4oz).