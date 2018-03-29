Andrew Kleens up to win £1,000

The biggest match of the weekend was undoubtedly the Rookery Waters winter series final.

Anglers had to qualify from what turned out to be a very difficult series at times.

Thankfully the fishery produced a better than expected result and with a big payday for the winners it was all to play for in this two-day final, which was split over two lakes, Raven and Magpie.

Day One on Raven saw Andrew Kleen on peg six top a strong field. He used soft expander pellet over micros to catch 127 F1s and carp for 106lb 14oz. Runner-up was Wayne Shepherd on peg 24 with 80lb 6oz.

On the Magpie Lake the winner was Simon Godfrey from peg 34. He fished various methods to keep the carp coming all on maggot for 92lb 12oz. Will Hadley was second with 72lb 15oz.

Raven Lake did not fish so well on the second day. Will Hadley on peg 28 took the honours with 64lb 15oz, just ahead of Tony Watling on peg six with 58lb 3oz.

There was some good sport to be had on the Magpie Lake, however. Here Tim Bates was top rod with a level 90lb, fishing shallow to the lilies, then came Josh Pace with 61lb 2oz.

It was all about section points and Kleen and Hadley both managed a perfect two-point score over the two days but Kleen took the £1,000 first prize as he had a better weight.

Result: 1 Andrew Kleen 2pts 156lb 3oz (£1,000 payout); 2 Will Hadley 2pts 137lb 14oz (£500); 3 Simon Godfrey 3pts 150lb 9oz (£300); 4 Josh Pace 3pts 131lb 15oz (£200).