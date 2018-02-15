A nice little earner for winter league winner Whincup

John Whincup was the big money winner in the Decoy Lakes Winter Series which finished on Sunday.

The Decoy wizard scooped the £1,250 prize after winning on countback when three anglers tied for top spot on seven points.

Cock Inn winner Gary Sell.

Congratulations should also go to match organiser Tony Evans for running a great competition.

It was based on section points which meant everyone had a fair chance of gaining points if not lots of fish.

Ian Frith won the last round from Beastie 29 fishing a small maggot around the swim and netting carp to 5lb to finish with 99lb 8oz.

Runner-up was Mark Goddard, who drew peg 11 on the Horseshoe Pool and caught on the pole fishing short with red maggot for 90lb 3oz.

All eyes will now switch to this coming week’s open matches and then the winter league final on the complex. Despite the leading weights, with so many anglers spread across the complex there are inevitably going to be some tough sections, but I’m sure the fishery will still produce a good match.

Full result: 1 I. Frith, JVAC, 99lb 8oz; 2 M. Goddard, 90lb 3oz; 3 A. Cornby, 81lb 4oz.

Overall: 1 J. Whincup, 7pts (dropped 2pts); 2 J. Collinson, 7pts (dropped 4pts); 3 T. Edwards, 7pts (dropped 5pts); 4 C Barley, 8pts.

JVAC

There were quite a few anglers missing from the JVAC fixture at Decoy Lake, due I suspect to the poor weather conditions.

Those that did fish the Elm Pool had the small luxury of fishing just one bank giving them some shelter from the wind and rain.

Top rod for the second week running in a JVAC match was Roy Whincup. He drew peg 10 and fished his usual approach at this time of year, a small maggot feeder.

Roy has perfected this handy winter approach which at times calls for real patience. It all came good for him in the second half of the match which saw him finish on a very respectable 60lb 12oz.

Second was Chris Saunders, also using a feeder approach for 39lb 12oz, and third Ron Cuthbert with 31lb 12oz.

COCK INN

Cock Inn continued their winter series on the Four Island Pool at Decoy and many of the anglers found it really hard work.

Making a welcome return to winning ways was Gary Sell from peg five with 28lb 13oz. He caught all his fish on the feeder with corn hookbait.

Second from peg three was Chris Shortland with 25lb also on the feeder with pellet.

Paul Faulkner came third with 23lb 14oz from peg two and he now leads the winter league series on 51 points with three rounds to go.

OVER 55s

Cedar Lake at Decoy was used for the regular Over 55s match which saw Sean Best on peg 12 taking the honours.

He alternated between the pole and feeder with pellet to finish with 45lb 3oz.

Runner-up was Dave Rowell on 38lb 2oz from peg six followed by Ron Cuthbert with 26lb 9oz.

WEBBS AC

The Kingfisher Pool at Float Fish Farm Fishery was far from easy for Webbs AC anglers.

First place went to John Hill with 18lb 3oz all taken on the pole with red maggot.

Next came Colin Clark on 5lb 6oz and Gordon Harmer with 4lb 8oz.