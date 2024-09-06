The best iPhone 15 deal as new phone set to arrive

The release of the new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max is an exciting time for fans of Apple phones and modern technology (Photo: Apple)

The new iPhone 16 is on the way and prices are dropping on the iPhone 15

Apple has announced a new event on Monday 9 September and we can expect a new iPhone 16 to be revealed.

The iPhone 16 pre orders are expected to open next week but the biggest sign a new iPhone may be on the way is the drop in price of the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 was revealed last year with a price of around £999 for the entry-level handset. The Pro Max version at the top of the range was priced at £1,199 and proved to be one of the best-sellers during launch.

While prices for Apple products are rarely dropped by the brand and even in the best sales big price drops are rare, a number of networks and phone sellers are reducing the price of the iPhone 15 in anticipation of the new iPhone 16 launch.

A deal on EE is one of the best deals on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This is the top-of-the-range model and when the iPhone 15 was announced last year it sold out within an hour of pre orders opening, leaving fans with a month-long wait before they could get their hands on the set.

The deal gets you an iPhone 15 Pro Max for under £50 a month. The contract has the EE ‘Ultimate Essentials’ plan for 24 months, which is the brand’s most popular plan.

Meanwhile one of the cheapest handset only deals is at Carphone Warehouse, where the Pro Max costs £1,099. That is £100 cheaper than the launch price.

The cheapest contract option for the standard iPhone 15 model is the Carphone Warehouse £29.99 per month deal.