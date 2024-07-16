Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The deals have to be seen to be believed 😨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

To help you avoid missing out on the right Shark Prime Day deal for you, our tech writer Matthew Mohan-Hickson has rounded up all the available offers. Find them below and see how much you could save before the sale ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday, 17 July.

The offers are available right now but can only be grabbed by Amazon Prime members, the sale is not available to regular customers. Get a FREE 30 day trial membership of Amazon Prime. Click here.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Pet Pro

Amazon

The Shark Stratos removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean, so you don't have to. Perfect for long, short & pet hair.

Clean Sense IQ senses dirt you can’t see and automatically adjusts cleaning power. DuoClean floorhead glides from carpets to hard floors, with 2 motorised brush-rolls in 1 floorhead.

Enjoy up to 120 minutes run-time and charge the removable batteries on or off the vacuum. Guards against bad odours inside the vacuum cleaner for a fresher-smelling home. Cartridge system protects against dust cup odours commonly caused by pet hair, dust and dander.

Shopper Yousif said: “I had originally bought this for my mother who hated lugging around a heavy vacuum with terrible suctioning power but I have found myself using it more often than not because of its ease of use and versatility with the included attachments which allowed me to use it in my car as well as the hard floors and carpets in our house.”

Shark HydroVac Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner

Amazon

The Shark HydroVac vacuums, mops and cleans itself at the same time. Deep clean hard floors, removing wet messes, dirt, debris and grime, and freshen area rugs.

It includes HydroVac Multi-Surface Cleaning Solution, helping to eliminate odours on all floors for a fresher smelling home. And the company promises there will be ultra-fast dry time.

Debris filtration in dirty water tank for quick emptying. Self-Cleaning Mode keeps it ready for the next use. Clean the average UK home in 1 charge (with two clean water tank refills).

One Amazon shopper labelled it a “game-changer”, writing: “This is a great machine. It’s light and manoeuvrable and it really works. I have three dogs of my own plus a part time one that I dog mind- not to mention the grandchildren.

“Due to the poor weather my floor has been covered in muddy paw prints several times a day most days for 9 months since last October and constant vacuuming and mopping it was sending me round the twist not to mention the damage caused to kitchen cabinet bases due to being damp frequently. This machine is a game changer.”

Shark Stratos XL 2.6 Litre Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

The vacuum removes long, short & pet hair from the brush-roll as you clean, so you don't have to. Perfect for carpets & hard floors with DuoClean.

It guards against bad odours inside the vacuum for a fresher-smelling home. Anti-Allergen Complete Seal captures dust and allergens.

Go portable with Powered Lift-Away to comfortably clean stairs, ceilings and underneath furniture with 3 attachments. Shark says that it is perfect for family homes, pet owners & deep cleans.

One shopper wrote: “Having used a cordless vacuum for years, it’s scary how dirty our carpets clearly were until we got this corded Shark! This vacuum is fairly heavy but that is too be expected and doesn’t really matter as it is easy to manoeuvre left and right and around corners. You can also change it into a more portable vacuum for skirting boards, sofas etc.”

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 2L Auto-Empty System

Amazon

This ultra-lightweight, deep-cleaning cordless vacuum empties itself, saving you that annoying task. Shark boasts that it brings powerful performance but is 25% lighter than previous models.

The Auto-Empty base holds dirt & debris for up to 45 days with Anti-Odour Technology & Anti-Allergen Complete Seal. Charges while stored on the freestanding dock.

DirtDetect boosts power on hidden dirt. EdgeDetect doubles suction on edges. FloorDetect adapts to different floor types. LightDetect illuminates dark areas.

Amazon customer Tommys raved about the vacuum. They wrote: “This cordless vacuum cleaner is a game-changer in home cleaning. Its ultra-lightweight design, powerful suction, and long battery life make it an excellent choice for any household.”

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 1.3L Auto-Empty System

Amazon

On this model the Auto-Empty base holds dirt & debris for up to 30 days with Anti-Odour Technology & Anti-Allergen Complete Seal. Charges while stored on the freestanding dock.

It also comes with DirtDetect which boosts power on hidden dirt. EdgeDetect doubles suction on edges. FloorDetect adapts to different floor types. LightDetect illuminates dark areas.

One Amazon shopper wrote: “The Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been a lifesaver for my elderly Nan, providing her with a lightweight and user-friendly cleaning solution tailored to her needs. Its cordless design offers effortless manoeuvrability, while the self-emptying feature streamlines the cleaning process, minimising user involvement.”

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap

Amazon

Shoppers can save an amazing 43% on this Shark stick vacuum in the Amazon Prime Day deals. The price has been slashed by £120 from £279.99 to £159.99.

The vacuum removes hair from the motorised brush-roll as you clean. Perfect for long, short & pet hair. LED headlights. Carpet & hard floor modes.

Charge the removable battery anywhere, on or off the vacuum. It comes with different modes for carpet and hard floors. The Flexology wand bends to reach anywhere, easily cleans underneath furniture, & folds down for compact, freestanding storage.

Perfect for cleaning surfaces, soft furnishings and stairs. Complete with handy tools and quick-release wand, easily clean ceilings, curtains and upholstery.

One shopper wrote: “The Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is the best vacuum I have ever bought, the suction is great, my carpets look brand new. It is lightweight, easy to use and put together, plenty of useful items to keep everything clean. I am so glad that we purchased this Shark Cordless Vacuum.”

Shark WandVac 1.0 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Prime members can save an incredible 52% on the Shark WandVac 1.0. Prices have been slashed by more than £80 from £159 to £76 in Amazon’s summer sale.

This slim, lightweight (700g) cordless handheld vacuum cleaner quickly removes dust, debris & pet hair from around your home. It comes with a duster crevice tool & multi-surface pet tool. Clean anywhere from kitchen counters to sofas and in the car, ideal for busy homes with children or pets.

Always charging while stored on the streamlined base unit, simply grab and go. Great for busy homes and families with children or pets.

Charging while it stores, this stylish cordless handheld vacuum & charging base is streamlined for your countertop, so it’s always at your fingertips when you need it.

Amazon customer Rodger wrote: “This has almost the same suction power as my Shark upright vacuum cleaner. I have bought cheaper ones in the past and they do not have sufficient suction power, so spending the extra money was well worthwhile.

“A nice touch is that you can leave it on the charger base with no damage to the battery (according to their claims.) obviously I cannot vouch for that claim yet.”

Shark Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Quickly remove dust, debris & pet hair from surfaces & soft furnishings. It comes with a motorised Pet Tool, Dusting Brush & Crevice Tool. Perfect for homes with pets.

No-fade Lithium-ion technology ensures lasting power & performance. Large capacity dust cup with easy debris disposal - washable filter.

An Amazon customer wrote: “I love love love this nifty product. With 2 dogs in the house, there is always pet hair everywhere. But with this light-weight vacuum, cleaning becomes so easy and satisfying. The suction on this thing is great and has me wishing for a longer handle to clean floors.”

Shark Automatic Klik n' Flip Steam Mop

Amazon

Confidently clean all types of sealed hard floors, including hardwood, marble, tile and stone. No harsh chemicals, just water.

Double-sided cleaning power. Flip the mop head to clean double the floor area, then release the cleaning pad hands-free, with the flick of a switch. Heats up in 30 seconds.

Easily switch between 3 automatic steam settings (Low, Medium & High) for a targeted deep clean at the touch of a button. Steam Blast mode delivers a direct blast of steam to lift stubborn messes. Easy to use with machine-washable, double-sided microfibre Dirt Grip pads.

One Amazon shopper called Thomas wrote: “This is the first time I bought one of these to replace a normal mop and bucket. Very impressed with it so far and it works just as well as a normal mop and bucket would but without the hard effort.

“Using it is just like using a hoover. However when you have a really stubborn stain you need to hold the streamer on the spot for several secs in order to loosen the strain before it will remove the strain. Which is hardly an effort and better than having to scrub away like I had to with the old mop and bucket.”