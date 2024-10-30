Review: What happened when I tried Feel Pro Collagen beauty supplement sachets | Feel Pro Collagen

Natalie Dixon tested the Feel Pro Collagen watermelon sample pack – now 20% off!

As a self confessed beauty addict I will pretty much try anything to help keep my skin looking as youthful as possible. As I get closer to the big, 40 the fight against fine lines and wrinkles has become something I’m a lot more focused on.

I’ll be honest when it comes to taking vitamin supplements, I'm not usually a fan as they always have a certain smell that I can't stand.

However, I was pleasantly surprised when I tried the new Feel Pro Collagen Watermelon. Not only does it taste delicious - think watermelon flavoured sweets - but the box comes in easy-to-use 30 day sachets. So all I needed to do was pop a sachet into my daily water bottle, give it a shake and drink.

Does Feel Pro Collagen actually work?

I’m only half way through my box but so far have seen a huge difference in the strength of my nails. My skin definitely feels more hydrated and it is encouraging me to drink more water. I can't wait to see and feel the difference after I’ve completed my 30-day course.

Would I buy Feel Pro Collagen again?

Yes. I’m already seeing a difference in using the product and delaying the ageing process by simply drinking a sachet of collagen a day is an easy way to stay looking and feeling my absolute best. I’d be stupid not to carry it on.

How to save money on Feel’s products for the new year

Feel currently has a 20% discount code, so if you’re tempted to try the collagen supplements for yourself, now is the best time.