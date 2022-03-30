Who can resist a bit of peace and quiet? If you're a solo nature buff, a couple seeking some rest and relaxation or a family of four wanting adventure then this staycation cabin might tick all of your boxes.

The Birch View cabin is set among a 90-acre nature reserve on the outskirts of Northamptonshire - on the ex-WW2 Polebrook Airfield - only a short drive out of the county.

The retreat - owned by Fin and Joanna Broadbent - boasts a large deck and hot tub that fits four to six people.

It's facilities lend themselves to a comfortable family stay, or a luxurious escape for two.

Birch View cabin springs out from a patch of white birch trees and wild strawberries at the end of an old runway - so pack your boots, a torch and binoculars and help rediscover the area.

The staycation lodge - whose sister cabin The Two Pines treehouse is 500m away - comes with a fully working kitchen, firepit with grill and a wood fired pizza oven for any culinary experiments.

To book a night stay, prices start from £160 per night and can be purchased through Canopy & Stars.

1. Birch View Soak up your surroundings with the star of the show: the outside hot tub. Photo: Canopy & Stars Photo Sales

2. Birch View A welcome breakfast, including a full English or continental style, is included. Photo: Canopy & Stars Photo Sales

3. Birch View The staircase leads up to a queen-sized futon mattress on the mezzanine level. Photo: Canopy & Stars Photo Sales

4. Birch View One queen-sized bed is situated on the ground floor - and a travel cot can be added on request. Photo: Canopy & Stars Photo Sales