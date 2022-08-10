Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three rounds of rave bingo will be included in each player’s ticket (image: Hannah Barnes)

A “whacky” all night bingo event is coming to Peterborough next month - and some of the prizes might raise a few eyebrows.

Bada Bingo - with events on the calendar in Brighton, Grimsby and Bristol - is heading to the city on 9 September at Buzz Bingo Hall.

Players will be competing for “belly-laughing prizes” such as an inflatable cabbage costume and a Boris Johnson vibrator.

A Bada Bingo spokesperson said: “At Bada Bingo we are devoted to creating an experience that will have you laughing for days.

“We are all about creating a safe space for people to come and let their hair down, and live and laugh in the moment.

“We want to offer an alternative night out that is far from your instragrammable destinations and we want people to leave with confetti in their hair and a story worth telling, rather than a picture for their instragram.”

The night promises four hours of guilty pleasure tunes (image: Hannah Barnes)

Bada Bingo bosses say the “alternative night out” is different to anything else on the market - with rave rounds, mass singalongs, confetti showers and dance offs.

Joining Bada Bingo on the evening will be the mash-up DJ duo and TikTok Stars, Switch Disco, who will be on the decks.

The night starts at 9.20pm and players can expect to compete against one another in three rounds of rave bingo.

If you get a ‘double call’ be prepared to play for your prize with twerk and sing offs.

These will last until just before midnight while there are rave rounds, crowd karaoke and other games to be played - with music playing until closing time.

Other upcoming events feature appearances from Roman Kemp, Paul Chuckle and Bez from Happy Mondays.