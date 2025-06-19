Lewis Denner was in shock and lost for words when his prize was handed over | BOTB

A Cardiff restaurant worker was in the middle of a training session when BOTB turned up to surprise him with a £43,000 Ford Focus ST Edition and £10,000 cash – and now he’s planning to use the prize to get on the property ladder.

A restaurant worker was dragged out of a training session to be told he'd won a £43,000 car and £10,000 cash in a spot the ball competition.

Lewis Denner, from Cardiff, was in the first few days of his new job at the steakhouse chain Gaucho when presenters from BOTB turned up with a camera crew to present him with the prizes.

The 28-year-old had travelled to Gaucho's Liverpool location and his bosses allowed him out of the training session to take a look at his brand new Ford Focus ST Edition.

As he caught sight of the £43,000 car for the first time, he said: "I’m lost for words. This is amazing.

BOTB's presenter Christian Williams surprised Lewis while he was training in Liverpool | BOTB

“I never expected to come up here to Liverpool for training and win a car. The only thing I’ve won before is probably something at a funfair.

“They say things happen in threes, so after getting a new job and winning a car and the cash, let’s see what else happens.”

And the next big surprise soon followed, as the BOTB team popped open the boot of the car to unveil Lewis’s £10,000 cash prize.

“My head is blown,” he said.

The father-of-one said he’s likely to take the cash alternative rather than the car, and plans to put the money toward getting on the property ladder.

“I currently live with my parents, so this will go a long way towards me getting my own house,” he said.

The Ford Focus ST Edition has 276bhp | BOTB

“I also don’t currently drive, as it’s easy enough to get about in Cardiff without a car.

“I’ll also spend some money on my daughter, but definitely not on any more cuddly toys!”

BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who delivered the good news in person, said: “It’s always special surprising winners, but catching Lewis in the middle of a work training session made it even more memorable.

“The Ford Focus ST Edition is a fantastic car – it looks incredible, handles beautifully, and packs serious power.

“Pair that with £10,000 in the boot, and it’s a prize that will really change his life for the better.”

