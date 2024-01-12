Residents are furious that the "worst road in Britain" has not yet been fixed

Angry residents say the "worst road in Britain" has still not been fixed - a year on.

Locals living on the Bel Air Chalet Estate in Essex complained last January about pothole-strewn Seawick Road. They say some repair work was done in August but workmen downed tools without finishing.

And, as of Friday, the road is still "terrible", according to resident Jay Marsh, 54. The windscreen fitter, who has lived on the estate since 2002, said: "Part of the road got resurfaced in August 2023 and we were happy that something is finally being done about it. But the excitement ended when they didn't complete it all. I have déjà vu. We are back at the stage where the road is terrible and I have to worry about the car. The whole estate is fed up, it is really taking a toll on the vehicles and then that takes a toll on your pocket."

Jay has owned a property on the estate for 21 years. He moved onto the road in 2022 and said it has "always been bad". Vehicles are regularly damaged by smashing over bumpy concrete surfaces, it is claimed. Residents said previously that taxi and takeaway drivers refuse to come to their doors through fear of ruining their vehicles. And emergency services also struggle for access, they say - leaving people feeling at risk.

The "worst road in Britain" - Seawick Road on the Bel Air Chalet Estate in St Osyth's Essex

Jay said: "I carry glass in my van and I have to be careful not to smash what I have onboard. This is a real business concern for me. It's not fair really, they used to come over and fill in the potholes but they would wash out in the rain. It's always been terrible for us, we're pretty fed up."

The site features hundreds of chalets which were originally meant to be holiday homes. Residents accept they weren't intended for use over the whole winter - but estimate over 80% of people now live there full-time. The site also has a shop, launderette and a pub.

Paul Lucas, bought the boozer - The Village Inn - with his wife Geraldine, in 2017. He claimed previously that customers from three neighbouring caravan sites can no longer get to the pub so trade has dropped by 40%.

Paul said: “This causes me a lot of stress and it’s so sad for the community. We’ve got loyal customers but they only have so much money. The property company took over the estate and have never contacted me - and I just get the answerphone when I try calling them.”

Warehouse worker Aaron Dwyer, 45, has lived on the estate in St Osyth, near Clacton-on-Sea, several years. He says Seawick Road is the worst - and estimates there is more than a hundred potholes just on that 150m stretch.

Aaron said last January: "I do honestly believe it is the worst road in Britain. They are more like craters than potholes. It's like a fairground ride. As soon as my front left wheel goes into one hole my back right wheel is still in another, and it goes on like that all the way.

"You can't go faster than walking speed or you'll hurt your head on the roof of your car because you're bouncing around so much. It’s an absolute joke. It just makes life a misery."