Workers at Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm - some of whom are teeneragers- have started wearing body cams. This comes after workers reportedly received abuse from local villagers.

The move comes as Clarkson finds himself locked in a battle with West Oxfordshire District Council to expand the car park at his farm shop. This first attempt was turned down by the council in May.

Clarkson bought the farm and land back in 2008. His efforts to maintain it have been depicted in the Amazon series ‘Clarkson’s Farm’, the second series of which was released earlier this year.

Annabel Gray, who works on a catering trailer at the farm, told Sky News that a description by a villager of people who visit the farm was “unfair.” At a local council meeting, the villager labelled customers as “motorheads” who drive slowly around surrounding roads to show off their cars.

Annabel said: "Diddly Squat has an important opportunity to educate people about local farming and I find it really frustrating that the council is overlooking that.

"This is a massive, massive opportunity for WODC. I am begging you that this is something that can be improved on rather than turn your back on."

Chadlington Parish Council chairman Andrew Hutchings said that a lot of people in the village agreed that the farm had "clearly outgrown what it was built for".

He said: "We have reached a tipping point between a farm shop and a tourist-type attraction for people who want to see the celebrity as well as the farm.

The Diddly Squat farm shop sells local produce from the farm and neighbouring local producers in the Cotswolds (Picture: Clarkson's farm)

"The problem comes when you have too many visitors... The traffic is a major issue to the community at large. It’s very hard to see the proposed car park dealing with that at peak times."

