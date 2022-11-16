Hollywood star Will Ferrell is on the lookout for a spare room in Liverpool- so he can take his mum along to the Eurovision Song Contest next year. Liverpool saw off stiff competition from the likes of Glasgow and Birmingham to be given the honour of hosting the 2023 competition.

The competition is being held in the UK despite Ukraine winning the competition last year. Due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, organisers awarded hosting duties to the UK following it finishing as the runner-up at the 2022 competition in Italy.

Plenty of big name stars will most likely be descending on Liverpool, and Mr Ferrell is keen on being one of them. Speaking on Zoe Ball’s breakfast show, the Anchorman star asked for anyone in the Liverpool area with a clean and tidy spare room to get in touch.

He said: "My mother really wants me to take her to Eurovision. She’s dying to go and she’s always wanted to go to Liverpool."

Ferrell, who is the star of much loved Christmas film ‘Elf’ is no stranger to Eurovision having played the role of Icelandic singer Lars Erickssong in the 2020 Eurovision film ‘The Story of Fire Saga’.