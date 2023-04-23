New photos have revealed a fresh look at the film set for the Wicked movie’s Land of Oz, as construction continues on site. Filming for the 2024 The Wizard of Oz prequel film has taken place across April, with fans now treated to a further peek at the production with new birds eye imagery.

The star-studded spin-off of the classic 1939 film will see Cynthia Erivo portray Elphaba Thropp, while Glinda will be played by pop star Ariana Grande. Earlier this month, the singer revealed that filming was already halfway complete in a post to her 367 million followers on Instagram .

Production has recently taken over a Buckinghamshire village over the past few weeks. A remote farm in Ivinghoe has been transformed as the site has welcomed colourful thatched cottages, which are, of course, accompanied by the famous yellow brick road.

Fans got to see a preview of the vibrant set last week as videos and pictures of what is thought to be the fictional town of ‘Rush Margins’ where Elphaba grew up, were released.

Now, new imagery shows construction for what appears to be a different set has started to take place. The set, which is currently being held up by scaffolding, is thought to be the magical land of Oz. While the set is still in the process of being built, one side looks to be adorned with archway cut-outs and turreted sections with green-coloured roofing.

