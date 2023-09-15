Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Comedian and actor Eddie Kadi is one of many stars who is gearing up to take to the stage on Strictly Come Dancing 2023. Kadi, who was born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, has had a busy career to date.

His first breakthrough came in 2006, when he won the BECA Award for Best Comedy Newcomer In 2006. He was also the first Black British solo comedian to sell out London’s IndigO2 – two of those during 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a year later in 2010, he performed at London’s O2 Arena where he sold out the 13,000 seat arena. Since then, he has performed all over the world.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as comedy, he is also a radio presenter on BBC Radio 1Xtra on the Official UK Afrobeats Charts Show. He has also been seen on various panel shows including V’s comedy panel show Sorry, I Didn’t Know.

Most Popular

As mentioned, he is also an actor. and works as a voiceover artist, including a characterisation in the Tiger-Aspect-produced animated TV series Tinga Tinga Tales. He has also appeared in Anuvahood and will star in the upcoming movie Sumotherhood.