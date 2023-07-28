News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Where to see the Red Arrows this weekend - routes and timings for RAF display team

The Red Arrows have a packed weekend with a couple of performances across the UK - here’s where you can see them

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST

The Red Arrows have a busy weekend with a couple of performances across the country this weekend. It is hoped that the RAF display team will be able to still go ahead with performances, after the Met Office has forecasted rain for most of the UK this weekend.

The crowd-pleasers attract millions of people each year as they make their appearance at air shows and displays up and down the country. The Red Arrows are halfway through their 60 performances of their summer season, which includes displays both at home and overseas and includes the Blackpool Air show in August and previously a display at the British Grand Prix.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Red Arrows Red 1 pilot and Squadron Leader Tom Bould said the team was excited to support dozens of events for the team’s 59th season. On the RAF news page, Bould said: “Irrespective of the location, these events bring together individuals of all ages and backgrounds and are among the most important and valuable dates in a community’s calendar.

“For families, an airshow is an experience shared by generations, with each remembering when they first attended an event and the wonder, sights and sounds of flying.The events often provide many young people with their first taste of aviation – and a chance to start thinking about a future career. Our team members are testimony to where those early dreams can lead.

Most Popular

    “While some may be enthused to become a pilot, others will be passionate about engineering or one of the countless support roles that power aviation globally.”

    Here is everywhere you can see the Red Arrows this weekend.

    Red Arrows schedule July 28 - July 30

    • RAF Coningsby Display - Friday, July 28
    • RAF Waddington - RAF Marham transport flight - Saturday, July 29
    • Old Buckenham Display - Saturday, July 29
    • RAF Marham - Ireland - Saturday, July 29
    • Ireland - RAF Waddington - Sunday, July 30

    Exact route and timings for Red Arrows this weekend

    The exact routes and timings for the Red Arrow display team have been released by Military Airshows. Here is everywhere you can see the Red Arrows this weekend:

    Friday, July 28

    • RAF Waddington - 2.52pm 
    • North Scarle - 2.54pm
    • Marton - 2.55pm 
    • Langworth - 2.57pm
    • Wragby - 2.58pm 
    • Horsington - 2.59pm
    • RAF Coningsby Display - 3pm 
    • Boston - 3.23pm
    • Burgh Le Marsh - 3.25pm
    • Market Rasen - 3.30pm
    • RAF Waddington - 3.32pm

    Saturday, July 29

    • RAF Waddington - 11.50am
    • Metheringham 11.52am 
    • Spalding - 11.55am 
    • RAF Marham - 12pm 
    • RAF Marham - 2.03pm
    • Kings Lynn - 2.05pm 
    • Harpley - 2.06pm 
    • Great Bircham - 2.07pm 
    • Hunstanton Flypast- 2.08pm 
    • Oversea - 2.10pm
    • Wendling - 2.13pm 
    • Watton - 2.14pm
    • Wattisfield - 2.17pm
    • Diss - 2.18pm
    • Burston - 2.19pm 
    • Buckenham Display - 2.20pm
    • Hingham - 2.43pm
    • Shipdham - 2.44pm 
    • RAF Marham - 2.47pm

    Red Arrows transit to Ireland

    • RAF Marham - 5.30pm
    • Kings Lynn - 5.32pm
    • Grafton Underwood - 5.39pm
    • Long Buckby - 5.42pm 
    • Bishops Itchington - 5.44pm 
    • Pillerton Hersey - 5.45pm
    • Newnham Bridge - 5.52pm
    • Tywyn - 6.01pm
    • Fir Boundary - 6.12pm
    The Red Arrows have two displays this weekend The Red Arrows have two displays this weekend
    The Red Arrows have two displays this weekend

    Sunday, July 30

    • Fir Boundary - 5.38pm
    • Porthmadog - 5.47pm 
    • Cynwyd - 5.51pm
    • Wrexham - 5.54pm 
    • Kniveton - 6.02pm
    • Kneesall - 6.06pm
    • RAF Waddington - 6.09pm
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Following the displays, the Red Arrows will not be back in action in the UK until the Blackpool Airshow on August, 12.

    Related topics:Red ArrowsRAF