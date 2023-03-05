This is the moment a lorry driver was caught using his elbows to steer, in footage released by National Highways. The video of the massive vehicle was captured on camera as part of ‘Operation Tramline’ to clamp down on dangerous driving.

According to National Highways, the driver was seemingly oblivious to the police officers as they drove alongside him on the M40 in one of their unmarked HGV cabs. He did however quickly put both hands firmly on the wheel when they caught his attention – and notified their colleagues travelling behind to pull the vehicle over.

The dangerous driving was captured on the M40 motorway in Warwickshire. Police officers overtaking the heavily-laden car transporter were shocked to discover the driver was using just one elbow to control the huge vehicle as he travelled along the busy motorway.

National Highways head of road Safety, Jeremy Phillips, said: “We are committed to reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured while travelling on our roads by 50% by 2025 and we have a long term ambition for zero harm. To achieve that we need to tackle the unsafe driving behaviour that we sadly still encounter.

“Hundreds of thousands of drivers use our roads every day and the vast majority are sensible behind the wheel but some are putting themselves and others at risk. Through this week of action we want to encourage motorists to think about their driving and to adopt safer behaviours.”

