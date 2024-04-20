Watch: Cocaine-fuelled driver ten times over limit crashes into hedge at 80mph during police chase
Shocking footage shows the moment a driver crashed into a hedge at 80mph - while he was ten times over the legal limit for cocaine. Paul Rudkin was speeding to get away from police when he hit a puddle and lost control of the car, after he was spotted dangerously overtaking other vehicles in the 30mph zone.
The 42-year-old was wanted by police after skipping court for a prior drug-driving offence. The former landscape gardener was sentenced to 10 months in jail and has been banned from driving for three years.
Investigating officer PC Max Setra, from the Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “Rudkin’s driving put himself, his passengers and other road users at risk. He was highly fortunate not to have caused a head-on collision as he reached high speeds in Burgess Hill. We are pleased with the outcome of the case. It demonstrates our determination to catch offenders and take dangerous drivers off our roads.”