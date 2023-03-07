South Wales Police have confirmed the identities of three people killed in a car crash in Cardiff. The Volkswagen Tiguan car which had five people inside was discovered by emergency services at 12.15am on Monday March 6.

The group had been on a night out in Newport when the car came off the A48 road and into trees. The circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

Yesterday, friends and family visited the scene leaving flowers and messages, with a vigil reportedly held last night.

In a statement last night, police said formal identification had taken place, and the three people who died in the collision were named as Rafel Jeanne, aged 24, from Cardiff, Eve Smith, 21, from Newport, and Darcy Ross, 21, from Newport. Two further people were taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where they remain in a critical condition.

Investigations into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing, South Wales Police said. The five individuals were the subject of enquiries by Gwent Police following a missing person report made during the evening of Saturday March 4. A subsequent missing person report in respect of one of the individuals was made to South Wales Police on Sunday March 5 .The last confirmed sighting of the group was during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies of South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected by this tragic incident. Specialist officers are carrying out an investigation to piece together what has happened. Family liaison officers are supporting the families involved at what must be a hugely difficult time for them.

