Rebekah Vardy has been left ‘furious’ over Coleen Rooney’s £1.8million legal bill following the Wagatha Christie trial. The mounting bill includes expenses for luxury hotel stays and expensive meals, it has been claimed.

Rebekah, who is the wife of Leicester City and England footballer Jamie Vardy, was ordered to pay 90% of Coleen’s legal bills after she lost the libel trial at the High Court last year. The cost of the legal bill was to be assessed but was estimated at the time to be around £500,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Rebekah has now requested a full breakdown of the legal bill as the sum is said to have skyrocketed by 300%, according to The Sun . The £1.8million bill is understood to include a lawyer’s five-star hotel stay at the Nobu Hotel in London priced at £2,000 alongside £225 breakfast and drinks tab.

The ‘WAGs’ could face another trip to court as sources close to 41-year-old Rebekah claim she hasn’t heard from 37-year-old Coleen about the legal costs. Sources toldThe Sun Rebekah was left “furious after seeing Coleen’s bill” and has launched a ‘war’ over the costs.

Most Popular

The insiders claim Rebekah will pay what she “rightfully owes” but thinks Coleen is “pushing her luck by asking for almost £2million”.

Rebekah Vardy

The source added Rebekah’s lawyers have asked Coleen’s team for a “detailed breakdown” of the legal bill. They said: “Becky has been given paperwork as part of the bill which shows how much Coleen’s team budgeted – and how much they are charging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her legal team has said that some of the costs appear to have been inflated.”

The insider also claimed Coleen’s team budgeted just over £32,000 for an expert to speak at the Wagatha Christie trial but the final bill came to over £148,000.

The fallout between the WAGs began when Coleen turned detective as she realised a friend was leaking stories about her to the press. The 37-year-old then spoke out about her findings in October 2019, ending the tweet with: ‘It’s... Rebekah Vardy’s account’.