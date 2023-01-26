Costa Coffee has partnered with Rolo to bring out a delicious chocolatey drink range in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day. Whether you are looking to spend some precious time with a loved one, see a good friend for an overdue catch-up or fancy trying something new for yourself, why not try one of Costa Coffee’s new Instagrammable limited-edition drinks offering?

The new limited-edition Rolo chocolate caramel hot chocolate and light dairy swirl is made with Costa Coffee’s signature Hot Chocolate, blended with scrumptious chocolate and caramel flavour sauce, caramel syrup and finished beautifully with a light dairy swirl and a caramel drizzle. If that wasn’t enough, each drink comes with a mini pack of Rolo on the side.

Set to get pulses racing even more as we head closer to the most romantic day of the year are the new limited-edition Rolo chocolate caramel milkshake and light dairy swirl. A cold drink offering that has been beautifully created using a chocolate and caramel flavour milkshake, topped with that unique light dairy swirl and finished with a drizzle of caramel sauce.

What’s more, you can now pick up the new Rolo hot chocolate exclusively at Costa Express Shell sites nationwide. Made perfectly to feature Costa Coffee’s signature Hot Chocolate, blended with a Rolo inspired caramel syrup.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We have partnered with Rolo© to create the ultimate drinks range that is the perfect treat for any chocolate lover. These new limited-edition drinks are the ultimate Hot Chocolate offerings and are too delicious not to try. But you better be quick, as they’re only available for a short time.”

