Unlikely duo are releasing a Christmas album – where football terrace chants and classical music fuse together

England football legend Peter Crouch is releasing a Christmas album with opera star Paul Potts - in which football terrace chants are mashed up with classical music.

The unlikely collaboration sees the duo deliver a unique twist on popular fan songs such as 'Enger-land, Enger-land Enger-land’ and ‘V.A.R My Lord. V.A.R’.

Titled ‘Crouchy Conducts The Classics’, the eight-track charity album also features orchestral versions of 'Who Ate All The Pies’ and 'We Love You England'.

Crouch makes his conductorial debut in the concept album which has been created in partnership with bookmaker Paddy Power, which has launched a record label to support the new release.

The former England star leads a 20-piece orchestra through a canon of terrace anthems, supported by a full gospel and chamber choir and three world class operatic soloists, including Paul Potts, who mesmerises with his stirring rendition of ‘You’re Not Singing Anymore’.

Peter Crouch said: “I’ve always dreamed of releasing my own album - so what better time than during a World Cup at Christmas?

“We’ve taken the best terrace chants and sprinkled a bit of festive magic on them.

"The whole team put in a big shift and I’m really happy with the teamwork, dedication and the finished product.

“With Paddy Power’s bank roll and the people’s support we hope a Christmas number one album is coming home…at the very least.”

All profits from the album will help fund Stonewall’s work to combat LGBTQ+ oppression in Qatar and across the world.

Robbie de Santos, from Stonewall, said; "With LGBTQ+ people criminalised in 70 countries around the world, including Qatar, we're so grateful for the support of Paddy Power and everyone who buys this album, which will help us campaign with our partners for LGBTQ+ human rights across the world."

In the 10 years since Potts won the first series of Britain’s Got Talent, the opera star has sold more than five million albums and performed more than 800 times in 44 countries.

He said: “Our goal with the album is to inspire England fans to cheer on the team and give the country the lift they so desperately need right now.

“It was an honour to get the World Cup call-up from an England legend like Peter. I’ve always looked up to him.”

Well-versed chants get an uprgade

Also featured on the album are esteemed soprano Olivia Safe, who has recorded with the likes of Hans Zimmer, Trevor Horn and Robbie Williams, while English National Opera regular Robin Bailey leads as tenor.

Working with acclaimed musical director and Royal Academy of Music alumni James Radford on the album, Peter Crouch been undergoing, high-intensity classical training ahead of his conducting debut.

Other noteworthy tracks on the album include England favourites ’Super Jacky Grealish’ and ‘England till I Die’ as well as a World Cup take on the ever-festive “12 Days of Christmas”.

The new rendition cheers on the squad, name-checking Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

The album of World Cup terrace anthems is available to stream on Spotify, and to buy on iTunes from 15th November.

A spokesperson from Paddy Power said: "Over the last few years the quality of England’s football has seen a marked improvement. It’s about time the chants got an upgrade.

“Ever since I was knee high to Crouchy’s ankle I’ve dreamt of having a Christmas hit in the charts.

