Tyson Fury is set to complete his trilogy of fights against Derek Chisora, with the two facing off on December 3. The two previously fought in 2011 and 2014, with Fury coming out victorious both times.

It will be a somewhat bittersweet moment for boxing fans around the UK, with some disappointed that talks regarding a potential fight between the Gypsy King and Anthony Joshua broke down. Despite saying he would retire back in April of this year, Fury always reiterated his desire to fight Chisora a third time.

Fury’s WBC title is on the line, but he comes into the fight as the heavy favourite to complete a hat trick of wins against Chisora. He said: “I’ve decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies, one with Deontay Wilder, a second one with Derek Chisora.

Fury added. "I always said I would fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career.’’ According to The Telegraph though, Fury’s belief that he is the first heavyweight champion to have two trilogies is unfortunately incorrect.

The great Muhammed Ali also had two trilogy fights, as he fought both Joe Frazier and Ken Norton on three separate occasions.

When is Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora fight?

Tyson Fury will take on Derek Chisora on Saturday, December 3 2022. The fight is being held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

The undercard action will get underway at around 5pm, with ring walks for the main fight to begin at approximately 9pm.

Is Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora on TV?

Yes. The fight, along with all of the undercard events, are being shown on BT Sport Box Office in the UK. As it is pay-per-view, you will have to pay outside of your usual subscription.

To pay for the fight, it will cost you £26.95, which is more than any other Fury fight. To purchase the fight, you can buy it on the BT Player online , or go to channel 495.

