Twitter users were left surprised on Tuesday after they logged onto the social media app. Whether to chat with friends or catch up on the latest goings on around the world, users would have noticed one significant change to the platform.

Instead of the iconic blue bird logo, Twitter’s logo has been changed to a picture of a dog. To be more precise, it is a Shiba Inu dog, and one which is particularly referred to as ‘doge’ on the internet.

The dog is named Kabosu, and is the Shiba Inu that inspired the ‘Doge’ meme. You’ll see the furry face on the Twitter loading screen and in the top corner of your homepage.

Following the change of logo, Twitter chief Elon Musk posted a screenshot of a conversation he had with a Twitter user known as Chairman. In the exchange, Chairman told Musk to change the Twitter logo to ‘doge’ following his purchase of the platform.

To this message, Musk replied with “haha that would be sick”. It is something which now looks to have been carried out.

The ‘Doge’ meme is also the image used for a type of cryptocurrency known as ‘Dogecoin’. Following the stunt, which is speculated to have been an April Fools Day joke, the value of the coin went up by around 10%.

(Images: Getty Images/Twitter/@elonmusk)