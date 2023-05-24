Chas Newby, a former bassist for The Beatles, has died at the age of 81, his family has announced. Newby, who was a member of John Lennon's first band The Quarrymen, passed away on Tuesday (May 23).

The brother of the former drummer of The Beatles, Pete Best, confirmed the news on Facebook. Roag Best wrote: "Both Pete and I and the whole Best family were absolutely devastated to hear the very sad news with regards to one of the family's closest friends Chas Newby passing away last night.

"Many of you will know him for playing bass guitar for both The Beatles and The Quarrymen, but to us he was laid back Chas with the big smile. We’ll truly miss him. Forever in our thoughts. God bless you Chas."

The Cavern Club in Liverpool, where The Beatles started their career, also shared the tragic news saying: "It's with great sadness to hear about the passing of Chas Newby."

Tributes have since poured in for The Quarrymen musician who played with the band in their early days.

"Chas stepped in for The Beatles for a few dates when Stuart Sutcliffe stayed in Hamburg and latterly he played for The Quarrymen,” reads the Cavern Club’s tribute.

"Interestingly, he was also the first left-handed bass guitarist in The Beatles. RIP Chas Newby thoughts and well wishes from everybody at The Cavern Club."