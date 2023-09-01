Top 5 eco-friendly home improvements

Because of rising mortgage rates and home prices, UK homeowners are investing in their existing houses rather than moving.

The phrase ‘sustainable home’ has risen in popularity and is now among the 10 most searched-for terms when it comes to home renovations in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this in mind, Post Office Personal Loans set out to identify the most efficient smart home improvements to consider – to help homeowners estimate how much they can save when renovating.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research discovered eco-friendly improvements that are most likely to lower energy bills and calculated the potential amount of money that can be saved when installing them.

Most Popular

These included installing solar panels, smart meters and thermostats, and floor insulation made the list of most efficient investments.

Statistics reveal over 2.2 million smart homes in the UK, with 52 per cent of Brits claiming that saving money on their bills was the best main motivation for adding eco home improvements to their property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While cutting their carbon footprint was another bonus from the both money-savvy and green investment.

Efficient ways to make home improvements and save money

Director of financial services products at Post Office said: “Looking back at the previous year, we’ve seen how many homeowners are looking to save money and are now choosing eco-friendly home technology as part of their renovation projects.

“From floor insulation to installing a smart meter: we have investigated the most efficient and popular ways to create a smart space for your home and how much it can help save in a year.

“While some home improvements can cost thousands, there are some smaller tactical ways to opt the effectiveness of your home and save you some money, that can be beneficial for every homeowner in the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about home improvement loans, home renovation trends and how much they cost, visit here.

Top 5 eco–friendly home improvements – and how much they could save per year: